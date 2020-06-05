Image credit: Shutterstock Assam HSLC Class 10 results to be declared today

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam HSLC 10th result 2020 today by 9 am. Assam Board will be declaring both the higher school leaving certificate (HSLC) and the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) results on the same day. Students can check the SEBA HSLC Result 2020 through official websites such as results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in. The results can also be accessed through third-party websites in case the official website is down but candidates should ideally cross check the results with the official website later.

Over three lakh registered candidates appeared for the Assam Board Class 10 exams. The board will release digital mark sheets which will be accepted for admission in all schools. The original marksheets and other documents will be distributed by the board through the respective schools or centres once the ongoing restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic are relaxed.

How To Check Assam Class 10 Result 2020

The SEBA HSLC board exam results can be checked through results.sebaonline.org. Here is a step-by-step guide to checking results on the official site:

Visit results.sebaonline.org

Click on the SEBA 10th results 2020 link

Enter roll number and date of birth

The website will take you to the results

Save copy by clicking on print

Students can also check Assam Board HSLC Result through unofficial websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and exametc.com by following a similar process.

Go to examresults.net, indiaresults.com or exametc.com

Click on the Assam HSLC Class 10th result 2020 link

Enter roll, number and registration number

Click on ‘Submit’

Download the HSLC CLass 10th result 2020