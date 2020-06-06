Image credit: Shutterstock Assam Class 10 results can be checked through results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Class 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC 10th result 2020 as scheduled. Students can check the results on results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in or assamresult.in. Both the higher school leaving certificate (HSLC) and the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) results have been declared. The results can also be accessed through third-party private websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net' but candidates are advised to rely on official websites to ensure authenticity.

SEBA will initially release digital mark sheets as the ongoing COVID-19 situation poses difficulties in distributing original marksheets. Over three lakh registered students appeared for the Assam Board HSLC exams. The board will release the hardcopy of original mark sheet and other certificates through the respective schools and centres as soon as the COVID-19 situation is resolved.

SEBA HSLC board exam results can be checked through results.sebaonline.org.

Visit results.sebaonline.org

Click on the SEBA 10th results 2020 link

Enter roll number and date of birth

The website will take you to the results

Save copy by clicking on print

In the print destination, select save as pdf to save digital copy

Assam Board 10th exams were held between January 21 and February 29 but the declaration of results was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the exam results for both the SEBA HSLC 10th results exam SEBA AHM results were declared by mid-May.