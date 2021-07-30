Image credit: Shutterstock SEBA to announce Assam HSLC result 2021 today

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10, or Matric, results today for over four lakh students. Along with the HSLC exam results, SEBA will also announce the results of AHM cancelled exams. Students will be able to access their HSLC/ AHM results and download digital marksheets on the Assam board result websites --sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Apart from official websites, the board while announcing the Assam Class 10 result date and time has also said that the results will be available on some private portals and Mobile App -- SEBA Results 2021.

Although the board will issue digital marksheets today, hard copies of results supporting the digital version will be issued later on. The date of providing hard copy of marksheets and certificates will be notified later, the board said.

To redress the grievances arising from Class 10 results HSLC/ AHM 2021, the board said, a Grievance Redressal Committee has also been constituted. Students unsatisfied with the marking scheme and the marks secured thereof can submit their grievances through their respective Inspector of Schools.

Also students will get the opportunity to appear for a special examination which will be held later. Students can apply for the special exams between August 5 and August 12.

SEBA said Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula where 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Factors like attendance, internal assessment, etc will be taken into consideration for awarding the 20 per cent marks.

Schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks. The variation should, however, be within 10 per cent.