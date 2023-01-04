Seattle University Announces Scholarship For Indian Students In LLM Programme

Seattle University will provide scholarship to Indian students for LLM programme

The Seattle University School of Law has announced study scholarship scheme for Indian students in LLM programme. The scholarship programme -- Remala Family Scholarship will be provided by Satya and Rao Remala Family Foundation. The scholarship is open to meritorious students with financial needs. Apart from the tuition fees, the Remala Family Fellows will receive academic support and mentoring to ensure the best possible experience and opportunity for success, an official statement said. Candidates can apply at law.seattleu.edu.

“The Remala Family Scholarship will enable us to attract and teach the next generation of leaders in law from India,” said Anthony E. Varona, dean of the law school.

Seattle University's LLM programme offers two options. A tech focused LLM in technology, innovation and entrepreneurship enabling lawyers and recent law graduates to develop expertise in a variety of legal areas, including privacy law, data and cybersecurity, Internet law and digital commerce, financial technology, and artificial intelligence.

While LLM in American legal studies serves foreign-trained lawyers and graduates of non US law schools who want to learn US law and sit for qualifying exams to practice law in the United States.

While speaking about the scholarship programme, Rao Remala said: “We are proud to support Seattle University School of Law’s efforts to build a bridge with India and its future law practitioners. The spirit of this scholarship aligns perfectly with our family foundation’s efforts to give aspiring Indian students access to first-rate higher education programs, so they can build better lives for themselves like I was able to do.”