Coaching Centres In Jammu Division Asked To Stop Physical Classes

All private educational and coaching institutes in Jammu division will remain closed till April 18

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the suspension of physical classes by all private educational and coaching institutes in the Jammu division till April 18. The order was issued by the Union Territory’s Directorate of School Education.

The DSE order, however, provided the liberty to coaching and other private educational institutes to provide online classes.

“The Department of Disaster Management (Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction) and School Education Department, have closed all schools in UT of J&K for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students of all classes up to class 12 till April 18," the order said.

However, it has been observed that the private coaching institutes are continuously operating conventionally despite clear orders for closure of educational institutions, the order said.

The order has directed all chief education officers to monitor coaching centres and institutions in their areas and report the violation to the DSE on daily basis.

"Any deviation of above instructions shall invite strict action under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides a permanent ban on institutions involved in violation of the instructions,” the order said.