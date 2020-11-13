Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners
Swarnajayanti Fellowship: The award consists of a fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month and a research grant of Rs 5 lakh per annum, in addition to the salary, for a period of five years.
The winners of Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 have been announced. This year, the fellowship will be awarded to 21 scientists from institutes across the country. Under this scheme, young scientists, with a proven track record, are provided special assistance to pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology.
The award consists of a fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month and a research grant of Rs 5 lakh per annum, in addition to the salary, for a period of five years.
Among winners of Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 are scientists from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Ropar, IIT Hyderabad, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) at Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata and Tirupati, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20: Winners
Dr. Gopaljee Jha
National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Delhi
Dr. R. Mahalakshmi
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal
Dr. Biman B. Mandal
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Dr. Sandeep Eswarappa
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Dr. Angshuman Nag
IISER Pune
Dr. Dibyendu Das
IISER Kolkata
Dr. P. Anbarasan
IIT Madras
Dr. Ekambaram Balaraman
IISER Tirupati
Dr. Anup Biswas
IISER Pune
Dr. Hariharan Narayanan
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
Dr. Mahesh Kakde
IISc Bengaluru
Dr. Vijayakumar S. Nair
Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram
Dr. Sambuddha Misra
IISc Bengaluru
Dr. Rajesh V. Nair
IIT Ropar
Dr. Vanchiappan Aravindan
IISER Tirupati
Dr. Basudeb Dasgupta
Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
Dr. Rejish Nath
IISER Pune
Dr. Sanjib Kumar Agarwalla
Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar
Dr. Suryasarathi Bose
IISc Bengaluru
Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sharma
IIT Hyderabad
Dr. Prabhu Rajagopal
IIT Madras
Scientists selected for Swarnajayanti Fellowship are allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility in terms of expenditure as approved in the research plan.
The Swarnajayanti Fellowship was started to commemorate India's fiftieth year of Independence.