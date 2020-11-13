  • Home
Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners

Swarnajayanti Fellowship: The award consists of a fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month and a research grant of Rs 5 lakh per annum, in addition to the salary, for a period of five years.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 10:42 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The winners of Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 have been announced. This year, the fellowship will be awarded to 21 scientists from institutes across the country. Under this scheme, young scientists, with a proven track record, are provided special assistance to pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology.

The award consists of a fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month and a research grant of Rs 5 lakh per annum, in addition to the salary, for a period of five years.

Among winners of Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 are scientists from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Ropar, IIT Hyderabad, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) at Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata and Tirupati, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20: Winners

  1. Dr. Gopaljee Jha

National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Delhi

  1. Dr. R. Mahalakshmi

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal

  1. Dr. Biman B. Mandal

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

  1. Dr. Sandeep Eswarappa

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

  1. Dr. Angshuman Nag

IISER Pune

  1. Dr. Dibyendu Das

IISER Kolkata

  1. Dr. P. Anbarasan

IIT Madras

  1. Dr. Ekambaram Balaraman

IISER Tirupati

  1. Dr. Anup Biswas

IISER Pune

  1. Dr. Hariharan Narayanan

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

  1. Dr. Mahesh Kakde

IISc Bengaluru

  1. Dr. Vijayakumar S. Nair

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram

  1. Dr. Sambuddha Misra

IISc Bengaluru

  1. Dr. Rajesh V. Nair

IIT Ropar

  1. Dr. Vanchiappan Aravindan

IISER Tirupati

  1. Dr. Basudeb Dasgupta

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

  1. Dr. Rejish Nath

IISER Pune

  1. Dr. Sanjib Kumar Agarwalla

Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar

  1. Dr. Suryasarathi Bose

IISc Bengaluru

  1. Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sharma

IIT Hyderabad

  1. Dr. Prabhu Rajagopal

IIT Madras

Scientists selected for Swarnajayanti Fellowship are allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility in terms of expenditure as approved in the research plan.

The Swarnajayanti Fellowship was started to commemorate India's fiftieth year of Independence.

