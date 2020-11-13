Image credit: Shutterstock Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners

The winners of Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 have been announced. This year, the fellowship will be awarded to 21 scientists from institutes across the country. Under this scheme, young scientists, with a proven track record, are provided special assistance to pursue basic research in frontier areas of science and technology.

The award consists of a fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month and a research grant of Rs 5 lakh per annum, in addition to the salary, for a period of five years.

Among winners of Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 are scientists from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Ropar, IIT Hyderabad, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) at Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata and Tirupati, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20: Winners

Dr. Gopaljee Jha

National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Delhi

Dr. R. Mahalakshmi

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal

Dr. Biman B. Mandal

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Dr. Sandeep Eswarappa

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Dr. Angshuman Nag

IISER Pune

Dr. Dibyendu Das

IISER Kolkata

Dr. P. Anbarasan

IIT Madras

Dr. Ekambaram Balaraman

IISER Tirupati

Dr. Anup Biswas

IISER Pune

Dr. Hariharan Narayanan

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

Dr. Mahesh Kakde

IISc Bengaluru

Dr. Vijayakumar S. Nair

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram

Dr. Sambuddha Misra

IISc Bengaluru

Dr. Rajesh V. Nair

IIT Ropar

Dr. Vanchiappan Aravindan

IISER Tirupati

Dr. Basudeb Dasgupta

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

Dr. Rejish Nath

IISER Pune

Dr. Sanjib Kumar Agarwalla

Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar

Dr. Suryasarathi Bose

IISc Bengaluru

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sharma

IIT Hyderabad

Dr. Prabhu Rajagopal

IIT Madras

Scientists selected for Swarnajayanti Fellowship are allowed to pursue unfettered research with freedom and flexibility in terms of expenditure as approved in the research plan.

The Swarnajayanti Fellowship was started to commemorate India's fiftieth year of Independence.