Schools Start In Rural Nagpur; Over 16,000 Class 9, 10 Students Attend

Schools in rural Nagpur reopened on Monday for the first since March when a lockdown was imposed nationwide to contain the coronavirus outbreak. A district information office release said as many as 646 schools has opened their gates for face-to-face classes and 16,198 students of Class 9 and Class 10 attended today along with 4,772 teachers and 2,506 non-teaching staff. Schools in Nagpur civic areas are yet to start, the statement added.

The state government had last month empowered district collectors and local authorities to decide on reopening of schools, which have been shut for face-to-face classes based on the pandemic situation in their areas.

"The school education department will discuss the issue of reopening schools with the public health department. Once we get their approval, we will resume classes," Ms Gaikwad told reporters earlier.

The Maharashtra Education Department will allow reopening of schools for Class 5 to Class 8 only after getting the approval of the state health department.