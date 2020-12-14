  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools Start In Rural Nagpur; Over 16,000 Class 9, 10 Students Attend

Schools Start In Rural Nagpur; Over 16,000 Class 9, 10 Students Attend

Nagpur Schools: A district information office release said 646 schools opened today and 16,198 students of Class 9 and Class 10 attended.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 9:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Government-Run Madrassas, Sanskrit Tols To Operate As General Educational Institutes In Assam
Kendriya Vidyalayas' Foundation Day Tomorrow; Education Minister To Address Students, Teachers
Allahabad High Court Expresses Concern Over Opening Of School Amid Pandemic
Decision On Reopening Schools In Pune Next Month
Plea To Karnataka Government To Introduce Konkani As Medium Of Education
Gujarat e-Class YouTube Channel Gets Silver Play Button
Schools Start In Rural Nagpur; Over 16,000 Class 9, 10 Students Attend
Schools Start In Rural Nagpur; Over 16,000 Class 9, 10 Students Attend
Nagpur:

Schools in rural Nagpur reopened on Monday for the first since March when a lockdown was imposed nationwide to contain the coronavirus outbreak. A district information office release said as many as 646 schools has opened their gates for face-to-face classes and 16,198 students of Class 9 and Class 10 attended today along with 4,772 teachers and 2,506 non-teaching staff. Schools in Nagpur civic areas are yet to start, the statement added.

The state government had last month empowered district collectors and local authorities to decide on reopening of schools, which have been shut for face-to-face classes based on the pandemic situation in their areas.

"The school education department will discuss the issue of reopening schools with the public health department. Once we get their approval, we will resume classes," Ms Gaikwad told reporters earlier.

The Maharashtra Education Department will allow reopening of schools for Class 5 to Class 8 only after getting the approval of the state health department.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government-Run Madrassas, Sanskrit Tols To Operate As General Educational Institutes In Assam
Government-Run Madrassas, Sanskrit Tols To Operate As General Educational Institutes In Assam
IIM Bangalore Records 100% Placement; 525 Students Placed In 139 Firms
IIM Bangalore Records 100% Placement; 525 Students Placed In 139 Firms
Uttar Pradesh Plans Medical Colleges In Every District
Uttar Pradesh Plans Medical Colleges In Every District
MET 2021 Application Form Released; Apply By March 2021
MET 2021 Application Form Released; Apply By March 2021
NIFT 2021 Registration Begins; Apply By January 21
NIFT 2021 Registration Begins; Apply By January 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................