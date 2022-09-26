  • Home
Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 8 In Puducherry, Karaikal

The schools remained closed from September 17 as per the decision taken by Directorate of School Education as a precautionary measure in the wake of rise in number of flu cases among children, official sources said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 26, 2022 6:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry:

All government and private run schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions which declared holiday for Classes 1 to 8 reopened on Monday.

Schools resumed working today and exams were held as per schedule, sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

