Schools To Reopen In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu; Check State-Wise Updates

Schools Reopening 2022: Amid drop in Covid cases across the country, schools in several states including West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu will resume physical classes from Wednesday, February 16. The schools will reopen following the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Central Government on February 2 has also issued modified guidelines for reopening of schools and asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to decide at their level whether schools require consent from parents to allow students in classrooms. As per the new guidelines, it will be up to states and UTs if parents need to give such permission. However, the new guidelines have also asked parents to give their consent if states or UTs ask for it.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has allowed the reopening of primary and upper primary schools from February 16. Schools from Classes 8 to 12 were resumed for offline classes on February 3. Also the West Bengal government has issued a separate notification asking all district magistrates and authorities of primary and secondary schools to ensure classes from nursery to Class 7 begin from tomorrow, February 16.

Rajasthan: The schools in Rajasthan will reopen upto Class 5 in urban areas of the state from February 16. Students, however, will continue to have the option of online education. Students will only be allowed to come to campus for studies after the written consent of their parents. Schools up to Class 12 reopened on February 1.

Tamil Nadu: Nursery and play schools will reopen from tomorrow in Tamil Nadu. While children of nursery classes would be going to school again after a gap of nearly 2 years, exhibitions are also allowed now and with such fresh relaxations, almost all other COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted.