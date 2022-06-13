Schools Reopen In Telangana After Summer Break

This is for the first time in two years that schools resumed on schedule after the summer break.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 10:15 pm IST

Schools Reopen In Telangana After Summer Break
Schools reopen in Telangana
Image credit: Shutterstock
Hyderabad:

Schools reopened in Telangana on Monday after summer vacation as fears of COVID-19 eased in the state. This is for the first time in two years that schools resumed on schedule after the summer break. Significantly, the state government introduced English medium in government schools from Classes 1 to 8 from this academic year.

Teachers at some government schools in the state decorated the institutions to mark the occasion, while some others welcomed the students with flowers.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, who visited a government school in the city, urged parents to admit their children in state-run schools as the government is making efforts to provide best education to the students, including English medium.

Over one lakh government school teachers have been imparted training to enable them to teach in English medium, the minister said on Sunday.

A bridge course would be conducted for a month to the students to make them adapt to English medium education, she said. The number of school students in the state is about 65 lakh students, including those in government and private schools.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

