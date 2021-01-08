  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools Reopen In Odisha For Students Of Classes 10, 12

Schools Reopen In Odisha For Students Of Classes 10, 12

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 8, 2021 4:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Telangana Chief Minister To Hold Meeting On Resuming Classes In Educational Institutions
Schools Reopen In Punjab For Classes 5 To 12
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Submit Innovations Done By Teachers In COVID Times
We Are Brainstorming On How Early Schools Can Be Reopened: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia
Assam Board HSLC Exams 2021: Class 10 Schedule Released
Punjab To Reopen Schools For Students Of Classes 5 To 12 From January 7
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Students Of Classes 10, 12
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Students Of Classes 10, 12
Bhubaneshwar:

After a gap of about nine months, schools across Odisha on Friday reopened their classrooms to students who would shortly be appearing for their board examination, amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, a senior official said. Seats were arranged in a way to ensure all social distancing norms are followed, as faculty members, with an eye on meeting the 100-day teaching target, imparted lessons to students of Classes 10 and 12 in Odisha.

All those who enter school premises will have to wear face masks and use sanitiser, the official said. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays. Syllabus for the upcoming 2021 exams have been reduced by 30 per cent, and no further deduction would be allowed, he said.

According to the official, the government has asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to make arrangements to conduct regular health check-up in schools.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link Here
GATE 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registration From January 11
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registration From January 11
GATE 2021 Admit Card: Frequently Asked Questions
GATE 2021 Admit Card: Frequently Asked Questions
TANCET 2021 Registration From January 19; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2021 Registration From January 19; Exam Schedule Released At Tancet.annauniv.edu
Delhi Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up Konkani Academy In City
Delhi Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up Konkani Academy In City
.......................... Advertisement ..........................