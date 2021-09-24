  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools To Reopen In Entire Maharashtra From October 4

Schools To Reopen In Entire Maharashtra From October 4

Schools would reopen across Maharashtra from October 4, the state government said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 6:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen In October: Varsha Gaikwad
Himachal Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Class 9 To 12 Students From September 27
Bihar Anganwadis, Primary Schools To Reopen From November 15: Chief Minister
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Asks Parents To Impart Value-Based Education To Children
EDMC Plans To Introduce Book On Freedom Fighters, Kargil War Heroes For Class 5 Students
'School Mitras' To Help Bring Parents Closer To Management Panels In Delhi Government Schools
Schools To Reopen In Entire Maharashtra From October 4
Schools will reopen across Maharashtra from October 4
Image credit: Shutterstock
Mumbai:

Schools would reopen across Maharashtra from October 4, the state government said on Friday. “All the schools in rural areas will resume physical classes for standards 5th to 12th," said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Physical classes for standards 8th to 12th would resume everywhere in urban areas, she added. Until now schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.

Physical classes would not resume yet for standards 1st to 7th in urban areas and standards 1st to 4th in rural areas.

“Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added.

As per a survey conducted by the school education department, more than 70 per cent parents favoured reopening of schools, Ms Gaikwad said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen In October: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen In October: Varsha Gaikwad
AP ICET 2021 Results To Be Announced On September 30
AP ICET 2021 Results To Be Announced On September 30
NEET: Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras High Court’s Direction On EWS Reservation
NEET: Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras High Court’s Direction On EWS Reservation
NTA NEET 2021 Result And Phase 2 Registration: 5 Points
NTA NEET 2021 Result And Phase 2 Registration: 5 Points
IIT Goa Invites Applications For 3-Week Research Internship
IIT Goa Invites Applications For 3-Week Research Internship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................