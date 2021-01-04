  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools Reopen In Arunachal Pradesh For Students Of Classes 8, 9, 11

Schools Reopen In Arunachal Pradesh For Students Of Classes 8, 9, 11

Arunachal Pradesh School Opening: Although schools reopened for students of Classes 8, 9 and 11, residential schools and hostels, will however remain closed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 10:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

After Nine Months, Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune
Haryana: Free Tablets To Students From Class 8 To 12 In Government Schools
Israeli Official To Distribute 100 Tablets Among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Students
Assam Government To Launch Rs 100-A-Day Incentive For School-Going Girl Students
Assam Rifles Public School Becomes First Khelo India Sports School From North-East
Puducherry: Students Greeted With Balloons, Sweets On Returning To School After COVID-19 Lockdown
Schools Reopen In Arunachal Pradesh For Students Of Classes 8, 9, 11
Schools Reopen In Arunachal Pradesh For Students Of Classes 8, 9, 11
Itanagar:

Schools reopened for students of Classes 8, 9 and 11 in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday after over nine months, adhering to standard operating procedures and COVID-19 protocols, officials said. Residential schools and hostels, however, will remain closed for now, they said. Classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 had already resumed from November 16.

"The parents have extended cooperation by sending their wards to schools and the students, too, are a happy lot to come to school after such a long period," Education Minister Taba Tedir said. Colleges in the state would reopen from Tuesday, he said. "We are in constant touch with the health department and if it is found feasible, we may look at resuming other classes, too," the minister said.

He also urged students and parents to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently, and follow other advisories issued by the state government in the wake of the pandemic.

Also Read Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets

Click here for more Education News
School Opening Arunachal pradesh news
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Live | Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
After Nine Months, Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune
After Nine Months, Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune
Toycathon 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate Virtual Event
Toycathon 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate Virtual Event
AIMA Announces MAT December 2020 Result; Details Here
AIMA Announces MAT December 2020 Result; Details Here
Haryana: Free Tablets To Students From Class 8 To 12 In Government Schools
Haryana: Free Tablets To Students From Class 8 To 12 In Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................