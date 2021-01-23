  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone

Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone

Schools in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1, over 10 months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 23, 2021 9:32 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Schools, Colleges To Hold Contests, Webinars
Chhattisgarh Board Announces Dates For Classes 10,12 Exams
Republic Day 2021: Education Ministry Organises Events For School Students
Punjab Schools To Reopen For Primary Classes From January 27
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Education Ministry To Organise Video Contest For Students
Haryana: Schools To Reopen For Classes 6 to 8 From February First Week
Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone
Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 From February In Jammu Division’s Summer Zone

Schools in the summer zone of the Jammu region will reopen for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1, over 10 months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Friday. An order issued by Education Department Secretary B K Singh said, “It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions including recognised private schools shall physically be opened in a staggered manner for academic activities as per the schedule.” Singh said the schools in the summer zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen for students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 from February 1.

The order said the schools should strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SoPs) at their premises. It said in the case of elementary Classes, teachers will attend schools from February 1 while students will physically attend Classes on February 8.

The order further reads that the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen as per their respective schedule.

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kashmir Schools Jammu and kashmir school vacation jammu university result Kashmir Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Schools, Colleges To Hold Contests, Webinars
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Schools, Colleges To Hold Contests, Webinars
Chhattisgarh Board Announces Dates For Classes 10,12 Exams
Chhattisgarh Board Announces Dates For Classes 10,12 Exams
CAP 2021: IIM To Close Application Window Today
CAP 2021: IIM To Close Application Window Today
JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Today
JEE Main 2021 February Registration Ends Today
IIM Indore Announces Date For IPMAT Entrance Exam
IIM Indore Announces Date For IPMAT Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................