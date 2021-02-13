  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8 From February 18

Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8 From February 18

District education officers and primary education officers shall ensure that schools in Gujarat comply with the standard operating procedure to avoid COVID-19 infections. Attendance will not be compulsory for students and online classes will continue.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 13, 2021 6:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 Begins Soon, Checklist For Parents Before Applying Online
NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams
How To Register For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Key Points
Board Exams 2021: Here's Classes 10, 12 Time Table Of Over 10 States
School Principals Welcome Delhi Nursery Admission Schedule Announcement
Global Teacher Prize Winner To Guide Maharashtra Teachers In Workshops
Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8 From February 18
Gujarat Schools To Reopen For Students Of Classes 6 To 8 From February 18
Ahmedabad:

The Gujarat Government on Saturday announced reopening of schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 from February 18. Attendance will not be compulsory for students, though, and online classes will continue. Physical classes for these students across schools of all boards will resume with strict adherence to the Centre's COVID-19 norms and guidelines issued by the state government, education secretary Vinod Rao said.

The decision was taken keeping in mind long-term interest of students as coronavirus cases in the state have declined, he added. District education officers and primary education officers shall ensure that schools comply with the standard operating procedure to avoid coronavius infections, he said. Mr Rao also clarified that attendance at schools will be voluntary, and parents' consent will be necessary for students who wish to attend.

Online classes will continue for those who do not wish to attend physical classes. Schools in containment zones will remain closed. Masks will be mandatory for students, teachers and other staff.

Class 10 to Class 12 and final-year classes of undergraduate and postgraduate courses resumed from January 11, followed by Classes 9 and 11 on February 1 and first-year college classes from February 8. According to the state government, the number of students in Classes 9 to 12 has gradually increased from 40 per cent to 70 per cent after resumption. Gujarat has recorded 2,64,718 COVID-19 cases and 4,400 deaths so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Opening Gujarat exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Mizoram Board HSLC Exams 2021: Class 10 Schedule Released; Details Here
Mizoram Board HSLC Exams 2021: Class 10 Schedule Released; Details Here
NEET 2021 Preparation Strategy To Score Over 650 Marks
NEET 2021 Preparation Strategy To Score Over 650 Marks
CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 12 Physics Exam
CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 12 Physics Exam
ATMA 2021: Exam Day Guidelines, Key Points
ATMA 2021: Exam Day Guidelines, Key Points
GATE 2021 CS Paper Analysis: First Shift Over, Students Find Exam ‘Moderate To Easy’
GATE 2021 CS Paper Analysis: First Shift Over, Students Find Exam ‘Moderate To Easy’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................