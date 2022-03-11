Puducherry Schools To Re-Open For LKG, UKG Students On March 14

  • Home
With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid-19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 9:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry:

With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid-19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14.

In a press release, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said the classes were suspended because of the pandemic.

The schools were ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety. Classes I to XII have already resumed, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

