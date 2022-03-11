Puducherry Schools To Re-Open For LKG, UKG Students On March 14

Puducherry to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14

With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid-19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14.

In a press release, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said the classes were suspended because of the pandemic.

The schools were ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety. Classes I to XII have already resumed, the release said.

