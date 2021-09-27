Schools Of Specialised Excellence Begin Classes For First Batch; Manish Sisodia Interacts With Students

SoSEs began classes for their first batch on Monday

The Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) began classes for their first batch on Monday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia virtually interacting with students and parents. Sisodia announced that September 27 will be marked as the SoSE Foundation Day every year.

He was present at SoSE, Kalkaji to have a live interaction with the students and parents of all 20 SoSEs, which are starting this year. Of the 14,245 students who appeared for the aptitude test of SoSEs, close to 2,200 students have been admitted so far. This year, SoSEs have taken admissions in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High-end 21st Century Skills.

While students and parents had physically assembled at SoSE Kalkaji, those from other 19 SoSEs had joined virtually. "We are starting a new chapter in the field of education today. Almost 70 years back, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) started with its first campus at Kharagpur having 224 students.

That was the need of the hour as India needed specialised education in the field of Science and Technology at higher education level. "In today's world, we see the need of specialised education in the school system and hence, we have established SoSEs.

In the coming years, SoSEs will set a new bar of excellence not just in our country but in the whole world," Sisodia said. Students from different SoSEs shared their reasons of taking admission in these schools.

On being asked by a student about the future pathways after passing from SoSEs, Sisodia said, "As you have cleared a highly competitive aptitude test to get admission in SoSE, it is assured that you will have a good higher education and career. Today, I want to assure the SoSE students and their parents that irrespective of the careers students will choose, they will have immense belief in themselves.

And, this is what SoSEs will prepare them for." Each of the 20 SoSEs welcomed the admitted students and parents and organised interactions with experts and school alumni. These schools include 30 schools, which will be covered by the newly-formed Delhi School Education Board (DSBE) for its debut batch.

The schools seek to cater to students of classes 9 to 12 who have a special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills.

