  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools Need To Prepare Strategies To Bridge Learning Gap Created By Covid: Manish Sisodia

Schools Need To Prepare Strategies To Bridge Learning Gap Created By Covid: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, instructed the principals to set minimum benchmarks in their schools regarding infrastructure, cleanliness and environment.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 10:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Telugu Subject Compulsory For Class 1 To 10 Of CBSE, ICSE, IB Schools In Telangana
West Bengal Govt Tells Schools To Distribute Midday Meal Supplies To Guardians As Summer Vacation Extended
JK School Education Department Orders Cessation Of Academic Activities In Schools Run By Jamaat Affiliate
Delhi Government To Launch Training Course On Spoken English For Teachers
Chhattisgarh Government To Reopen 260 Schools Shut For 15 Years In Naxal-Hit Bastar Region
Schools Reopen In Telangana After Summer Break
Schools Need To Prepare Strategies To Bridge Learning Gap Created By Covid: Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia asks schools to bridge gaps created by Covid
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has asked the schools run by it to prepare their future strategies to bridge the learning gap that has widened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said the focus of the schools should be on building "conceptual understanding". Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held an interaction with the principals of the Delhi government schools on Thursday. It was attended by over 800 school principals from all across Delhi.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, instructed the principals to set minimum benchmarks in their schools regarding infrastructure, cleanliness and environment. "We need to think about our future strategies now to bridge the learning gap that has widened due to the pandemic in the last two years. We need to start from the point where we left two years ago and strategise accordingly. There is no rush to complete the syllabus. The focus of the schools should be on building conceptual understanding," Mr Sisodia said.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has done a lot of work on the schools in the last seven years and given a great model of education.

"It is the responsibility of the school heads to set their own accountability for their schools and ensure that nothing in the schools falls below the minimum benchmark set by them," the deputy chief minister said. For this, the government will provide all the necessary facilities and funds to the schools, he said, adding that Directorate of Education (DoE) officials will visit the schools from time to time.

The interaction between Mr Sisodia and the principals was mostly centred around the academic priorities of the schools, cleanliness and maintenance of the classrooms and developing a positive classroom culture.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates: WBJEEB To Announce Result Today; Websites To Check
Live | WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates: WBJEEB To Announce Result Today; Websites To Check
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
WBJEE 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
WBJEE 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
National Medical Commission Considers Relief For Indian Medical Students From Ukraine, China
National Medical Commission Considers Relief For Indian Medical Students From Ukraine, China
.......................... Advertisement ..........................