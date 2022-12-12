Schools Likely To Declare Details Of Nursery Classes; Seats Available For Admission By Week End

Details of all entry-level classes will be declared by Friday

Details of all entry-level classes along with seats available for admission in private schools here for the 2023-24 academic session are expected to be declared by Friday. The admission process for entry-level classes in over 1,800 private schools in Delhi began on December 1. The last date to submit applications is December 23, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education had said in a circular last month.

The first list of students selected for admission and the waitlist will be out on January 20, according to the circular. The second list of students shortlisted for admission will be uploaded on February 6. Private unaided recognised schools have already uploaded their criteria for admission on their respective websites.

The circular said, "No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. "Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission."

The notification said a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 could be charged as admission registration fee. Purchase of the school prospectus by parents will be optional. It said all private schools would have to reserve 25 per cent seats for students from the economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and children with disabilities.

The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and the schools have been instructed to maintain and retain the footage. The slips will be shown to the parents before being put in the box being used to draw the lots.

