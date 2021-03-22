  • Home
Uttarakhand Schools Ordered To Charge Only Tuition Fees For Lockdown Period

The Uttarakhand government on Monday asked schools that reopened on February 8 for classes 6 to 9 and 11 to charge only tuition fees from the students for the lockdown period.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 8:40 pm IST | Source: PTI

Dehradun:

The schools can ask for total fees from these students only from the date on which they resumed physical classroom teaching, an order issued by Secretary, School Education, R Meenakshi Sundaram said.

Students of other classes who are still being taught online have to pay only the tuition fees, it said.

The order also asked schools to treat sympathetically any request from guardians to pay fees in instalments.

