Schools In Uttarakhand To Open From Thursday For Online Classes

Uttarakhand schools to reopen for online classes from tomorrow

All government and private schools in Uttarakhand will open for online classes on Thursday, according to an official order.

They were closed in May for the summer vacations till June 30. An order on opening of all schools for online classes across the state was issued here on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand government had earlier decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing Covid situation in the state. This comes a day after the Central government announced the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 12 board examinations.

Announcing this, state Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that Uttarakhand Intermediate board examinations have been cancelled on the lines of the CBSE and ICSE boards.