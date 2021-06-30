  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools In Uttarakhand To Open From Thursday For Online Classes

Schools In Uttarakhand To Open From Thursday For Online Classes

All government and private schools in Uttarakhand will open for online classes on Thursday, according to an official order.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 30, 2021 7:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Schools To Hold Physical PTMs From July 19 To 31: Manish Sisodia
Kendriya Vidyalayas To Release Second List For Class 1 Admission Today
Education Minister Launches 'Financial Literacy Workbook' For Class 6 Students
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Discharged From AIIMS Today
Pramod Sawant Launches Goa Board's App To Provide Study Material To Students
Madhya Pradesh Schools Will Not Reopen On July 1: State Government
Schools In Uttarakhand To Open From Thursday For Online Classes
Uttarakhand schools to reopen for online classes from tomorrow
Dehradun:

All government and private schools in Uttarakhand will open for online classes on Thursday, according to an official order.

They were closed in May for the summer vacations till June 30. An order on opening of all schools for online classes across the state was issued here on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand government had earlier decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing Covid situation in the state. This comes a day after the Central government announced the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 12 board examinations.

Announcing this, state Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that Uttarakhand Intermediate board examinations have been cancelled on the lines of the CBSE and ICSE boards.

Click here for more Education News
Uttarakhand
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET, JEE Main 2021 Updates: Latest News On Exams, University Admissions, School, College Reopening
Live | NEET, JEE Main 2021 Updates: Latest News On Exams, University Admissions, School, College Reopening
IGNOU June TEE Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline Today
IGNOU June TEE Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline Today
BHU Announces UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule
BHU Announces UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule
IIT Delhi Launches Grassroots Innovation Programme (GRIP) To Find Solutions For Societal Problems
IIT Delhi Launches Grassroots Innovation Programme (GRIP) To Find Solutions For Societal Problems
West Bengal Government Launches Student Credit Card Scheme
West Bengal Government Launches Student Credit Card Scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................