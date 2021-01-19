Schools In Tamil Nadu To Resume Classes For 10, 12 Students Today

Schools in Tamil Nadu will resume physical classes for the students of Classes 10, 12 today, January 19, 2021. The Tamil Nadu Government has also allowed hostels and residential facilities for students to reopen from today. Initially, the schools will reopen only for students who will be appearing in SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) Board Exams 2021. On the basis of the feedback received from this reopening, regular classes will be resumed for students of other classes as well.

For the safety and security of students, the state health department has instructed its officials to compulsorily screen students and faculty for Coronavirus within a week. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has directed authorities to clean the premises by local body/school and arrange sufficient hand washing facilities and in accordance with the SOPs issued by the Centre without any deviation.

DPH has asked the officials to share the Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials with the school management. “The Deputy Directors of Health should use the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams to screen the tenth and twelfth standard students and faculty including checking for co-morbidities,” DPH said.

Primary health centre (PHC) teams shall be mobilised as per the need, and they should be equipped to handle suspected symptomatic students. All the details of the Mobile Medical Units available at block level should be shared with schools, and they must be contacted in case of emergency. Additionally, Vitamin C, multivitamins, and other immuno- boosters should be given to students, the DPH added.

(With inputs from PTI)