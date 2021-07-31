Schools In Punjab To Resume For All Classes From August 2

  • Home
Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 6:42 pm IST

Punjab to resume schools in offline mode from August 2
New Delhi:

The Punjab Government has allowed schools to resume all the classes from August 2. The schools were shut in mid-March amid a surge in Covid cases for offline classes.

Punjab Government, while announcing the date of resuming schools in offline mode, also said that schools have to follow Covid protocols and must maintain Covid appropriate behavior inside the school premises.

Earlier, on July 26, the state government has allowed the reopening of schools for the students of Classes 10 to 12. However, the attendance at schools was purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes continued.

The state government has allowed only those teachers and staff to return to schools who were fully vaccinated. It was mandatory for schools to seek written consent from parents for sending their children to attend classes.

As of Saturday, there are 544 active Covid cases in the state while 5,82,217 patients have recovered and 16,292 patients have died due to the disease.

Students who attended schools on July 26 were happy visiting the school premises after nearly four months.

"I am happy to be back in school. Though we were studying through the online mode, we can understand better in the classroom," said an elated student in Ludhiana.

Another student in Amritsar said, "I am very happy to return to school today. We can now interact with our teachers in the classroom."

Punjab Schools
