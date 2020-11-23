  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor

Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor

The schools in Pune city will remain closed for now and will not reopen from November 23 as decided earlier, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 9:35 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4
Karnataka: Decision On Reopening Of Schools To Be Taken On November 23
Colleges May Be Shut If COVID-19 Cases Rise: Karnataka Health Minister
Parents, Teachers Should Work Together To Promote Children's Rights: Assam Chief Minister
Kerala: SkEdu App For School Students To Be Launched On November 22
NEET Counselling, ICAI CA Exams, DU Special Cut-Off: Top Education News Of The Week
Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor
Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor
Image credit: Shutterstock
Pune:

The schools in Pune city will remain closed for now and will not reopen from November 23 as decided earlier, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

The decision on reopening will be taken after a review meeting on December 13, he said.

Earlier, the schools in the city were set to reopen from Monday. Mohol said the decision was taken after consultation with parents in view of the coronavirus situation.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4
COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 For Physics
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2020-21 For Physics
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon: Official
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon: Official
Fee support, Data Cards And Laptops: DU Colleges Step Up Efforts To Help Students Following LSR Suicide Case
Fee support, Data Cards And Laptops: DU Colleges Step Up Efforts To Help Students Following LSR Suicide Case
Karnataka: Decision On Reopening Of Schools To Be Taken On November 23
Karnataka: Decision On Reopening Of Schools To Be Taken On November 23
.......................... Advertisement ..........................