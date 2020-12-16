Schools In Puducherry To Reopen On January 4

All schools here would be re-opened on January 4 after they were shut in March following the outbreak of COVID-19, Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan said on Wednesday.

Initially, the schools would have half-a-day classes from 10 am to 1 pm and full-day classes from January 18, the Minister told reporters here.

All the basic safety norms would be adopted by the institutions, he said. They were closed in March in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry.

With the occurrence of COVID-19 having come down now, the government has decided to reopen the institutions, he added.