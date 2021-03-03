Schools In Puducherry Re-Opened For Full-Day Classes

All schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions re-opened on Wednesday for full-day classes after being shut in view of the pandemic. The students from Class 1 to Class 12 would have classes as per school timings on all six days (Monday to Saturday) of the week, Director of School Education T Rudra Goud said in a press release.

The institutions remained closed from March last year in view of the COVID-19 situation. But, the government let students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 public exams to attend classes for clearance of doubts and clarification on the subjects since October 6 last.

The students attended the classes after presenting consent letters from their parents. The territorial government re-opened colleges on December 17 for students of final year classes in Arts and Science colleges.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the schools in and around Puducherry over the last few days to re-start the noon meal and breakfast schemes. She partook of the meals in a school in Kaleetherthalkuppam on Tuesday and re-started the breakfast scheme in the Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School and in the Savurirayulu Naicker Government Primary School today.