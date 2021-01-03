  • Home
Schools In Puducherry To Reopen After Nine Months On January 4

All schools, including privately managed institutions, will reopen in Puducherry on Monday after remaining shut for nine months owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 3, 2021 10:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry:

All schools, including privately managed institutions, will reopen in Puducherry on Monday after remaining shut for nine months owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The Directorate of School Education in a release said schools reopening tomorrow would have half a day session from 10 am to 1 pm in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to start with. Classes for standard 1 to 12 would be held from tomorrow with strict adherence to safety norms.

Official sources said that full day working of schools would be restored on January 18. Schools remained closed since March last year in view of lockdown triggered by unabated incidence of coronavirus. Schools, however, held classes to clear doubts and to provide clarification for students of grade 10, 11 and 12, who would take up board exams in March or April this year.

Schools conducted classes online for others. Managements of schools sanitised premises ahead of reopening of institutions.

