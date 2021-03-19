  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools in Puducherry To Be Shut From March 22 Till May 31

Schools in Puducherry To Be Shut From March 22 Till May 31

The territorial administration has ordered closure of all schools for Classes 1 to 8 from March 22 till May 31. The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 11:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Punjab: Educational Institutions, Except Medical And Nursing Colleges, To Remain Closed Till March 31
Delhi Nursery Admissions: First Merit List To Be Released On March 20
Gujarat Suspends Classes In Schools In 8 Municipal Corporations Till April 10
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Telangana To Decide On Closure Of Schools
Panel Moots Closure Of Schools Temporarily In Puducherry To Check COVID-19 Spread
Madhya Pradesh Revises Board Exams Dates For Classes 10, 12
Schools in Puducherry To Be Shut From March 22 Till May 31
Puducherry schools to be shut from March 22 Till May 31
Puducherry:

The territorial administration has ordered closure of all schools for Classes 1 to 8 from March 22 till May 31. The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.

The step has been taken in view of the sudden spike in number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, a press release from Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud said here on Friday.

The closure has also been decided in response to the suggestion the high-level vaccine committee had given for closure of institutions at its meeting on March 18, Goud said.

The committee headed by Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundarajan reviewed the pandemic situation in Puducherry and ordered closure of the schools, he said. Classes for IX, X and XII would, however, be conducted for five days (Monday to Friday) a week, he added.

Click here for more Education News
Puducherry Puducherry CM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GPAT 2021: Over Four Thousand Qualify MPharm Entrance Exam
GPAT 2021: Over Four Thousand Qualify MPharm Entrance Exam
GPAT Result Declared For Pharmacy Candidates; Here Is Direct Link
GPAT Result Declared For Pharmacy Candidates; Here Is Direct Link
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Result, Here's Direct Link
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Result, Here's Direct Link
GATE Results Announced For 7.1 Lakh Candidates
GATE Results Announced For 7.1 Lakh Candidates
GATE 2021 Result Announced: 17.82% Of 7.1 Lakh Candidates Qualify Exam
GATE 2021 Result Announced: 17.82% Of 7.1 Lakh Candidates Qualify Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................