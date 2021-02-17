  • Home
Schools In Mizoram Will Reopen For Students Of Classes 9, 11 From February 22

Schools in Mizoram will reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 22, an Education Department official said on Wednesday.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 17, 2021 4:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

Aizawl:

Schools in Mizoram will reopen for students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 22, an Education Department official said on Wednesday. Students of Classes 10 and 12 are already attending schools from January 22, the official said. Schools have been closed in Mizoram since March last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The state government order on Wednesday said that normal classes for students of Classes 9 and 11 will start from February 22 and all students will have to undergo thermal screening before entering their schools. It also said students of Classes 9 and 11 will also be allowed to stay in hostels with effect from February 22 provided that they produce a COVID-19 negative test report conducted within 96-hours before entering the hostel.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the School Education Department will be strictly followed, the order said. School Education department director James Lalrinchhana said that regular classes for students of lower classes will likely to start from March depending on the COVID-19 situation. The COVID-19 curve in the state has shown a declining trend and the state at present has 18 active coronavirus cases.

