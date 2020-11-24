  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister

Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said the state government has allowed schools in rural areas to reopen from December 1 for students of Class 6 onwards but with the consent of parents. Schools in urban areas will resume normal classes for students of Class 9 to Class 12.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 24, 2020 10:28 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Schools Unlikely To Reopen Until Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available: Manish Sisodia
Karnataka Government Launches Project Based Learning, CLAP Modules
Rajasthan Raises Scholarship Amount For Sainik School Students
Maharashtra: Schools In Aurangabad City To Remain Closed Till January 3
Ladakh Hikes Education Budget To Rs 871 Crore
KITE Among Elite List Of Best Models In HRD Category Of NITI Aayog
Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister
Schools In Meghalaya Will Reopen From December 1: Minister
Shillong:

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said the state government has allowed schools in rural areas to reopen from December 1 for students of Class 6 onwards but with the consent of parents. Schools in urban areas will resume normal classes for students of Class 9 to Class 12, he said. The decision to reopen schools in Meghalaya has been made after "consultations" with stakeholders - management committees, parents, teachers.

"The government has also decided that for Classes 9 to 12 (in urban areas), we will allow schools to resume their normal classroom teachings subject to the following of SOPs from December 1," Mr Rymbui told PTI. For the schools to reopen and resume classroom activities, parents have to give their consent and attendance is not mandatory, he said. The minister said those in rural areas are allowed to resume Classes 6 onwards except for those in certain areas in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to the Education Minister, "This decision was taken as penetration of online studies is only about 30 per cent." But this is also an opportunity for the students to get remedial class or a class as the case may be depending upon the school concerned. He also said the state government had extended the school's academic year till February next year and the academic calendar has also been updated.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Schools Unlikely To Reopen Until Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Schools Unlikely To Reopen Until Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available: Manish Sisodia
'Khichdification' Of Medical Education, Practice: IMA On Surgery Nod For Ayurveda
'Khichdification' Of Medical Education, Practice: IMA On Surgery Nod For Ayurveda
COVID-19: St Stephen's To Set Up Resilience Fund For Students Facing Financial Hardships
COVID-19: St Stephen's To Set Up Resilience Fund For Students Facing Financial Hardships
Application For IIM Udaipur’s Pre Incubation Programme Begins
Application For IIM Udaipur’s Pre Incubation Programme Begins
CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; 10 Key Points On Exam Format
CAT 2020 Exam On November 29; 10 Key Points On Exam Format
.......................... Advertisement ..........................