  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen On June 15 With All Possible Precautions: Varsha Gaikwad

Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen On June 15 With All Possible Precautions: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Opening News: Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 11:24 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Is Topper
NEET: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Plea Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling In Medical Exam
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
Assam Board Announces HSLC, Class 10 Exam Result 2022, 56.49% Pass
Assam HSLC Result 2022: How To Check SEBA Class 10 Results
Schools In Maharashtra To Reopen On June 15 With All Possible Precautions: Varsha Gaikwad
Schools in Maharashtra will reopen from June 15
Mumbai:

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday. Ms Gaikwad said students in Classes 1 and 2 have never been to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years.

“Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation),” the minister said. School-going students have been impacted due to the COVID-19 curbs in the last two years.

Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections. In view of the rising graph of infections, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to people to wear masks, though using them is not mandatory.

"The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing," Tope had tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Is Topper
Live | Assam HSLC Result 2022 Live: SEBA 10th Result Available Now At Resultsassam.nic.in; Raktotpal Saikia Is Topper
NEET: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Plea Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling In Medical Exam
NEET: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Plea Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling In Medical Exam
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2022 Today; Check Paper Pattern
Assam Board Announces HSLC, Class 10 Exam Result 2022, 56.49% Pass
Assam Board Announces HSLC, Class 10 Exam Result 2022, 56.49% Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................