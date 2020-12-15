  • Home
Schools In Madhya Pradesh To Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From December 18

Madhya Pradesh schools will resume for Class 10 and Class 12 students from December 18, School Education Department said on Monday.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 15, 2020 11:24 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the decision to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 students has been taken keeping in view the upcoming board examinations.

Based on the enrollment of students and availability of teaching rooms, school principals can decide to conduct classes for Class 9 and Class 11 students at local levels.

Mr Parmar on December 14 chaired a review meeting with the Education Department. The minister also directed the preparation of the school curriculum according to the new education policy.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh schools will continue to remain closed for Classes 1 to 8 till March 31. Mr Parmar had announced that that student will be promoted on the basis of class projects.

The minister said, “Class 5 and 8 examinations will not be based on board exam pattern, while Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held as usual. Students of Class 9 and 11 can attend the school once or twice a week.”

MP Colleges Reopening

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on December 14 said that colleges will reopen from January 1, for science students, with 50% attendance, following COVID-19 guidelines.

Classes for Undergraduate and Postgraduate final year classes will resume on January 10.

