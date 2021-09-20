  • Home
Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:16 pm IST

Schools In Madhya Pradesh, Assam Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols In Place
Madhya Pradesh, Assam schools reopen today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in Madhya Pradesh have reopened today for Classes 1 to 5 students. Classes are being held with 50 per cent capacity and only 20 students are allowed in a class. The schools have been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly, as per the directive issued by the state government.

The COVID-19 guidelines on school reopening have stated that social distancing and sanitization work should be done properly, and if parents are apprehensive about sending their children to schools, they must not be forced to do so. Only those who produce consent forms signed by their parents will be allowed by the administration to attend the offline classes. The state government has asked schools to continue online classes.

"It's good to be back in school," says Aliya Ali, a student from Bhopal told ANI.

"COVID-19 guidelines are being followed," says the Principal of a school.

Meanwhile, schools in Assam have reopened for Class 10 students today.

Vice Principal RM Thakre, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Dibrugarh said: "We're following the SOP issued by govt, including social distancing. We're only allowing students after the consent of their parents."

(With inputs from ANI)

