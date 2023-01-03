Schools In Lucknow To Remain Closed From January 4 To 7 In View Of Cold Wave

  • Home
Lucknow School News: The order will also be applicable on Kasturba Gandhi residential girls schools as well, as on all students, teachers, non-teaching staff (except emergency services).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 3, 2023 8:05 am IST | Source: PTI

Lucknow schools will remain closed from January 4 to 7
Lucknow:

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed from January 4 to 7 in view of the cold wave conditions, an official order said on Monday.

In view of the MeT department issuing a cold wave alert, a holiday has been announced in all government and private schools of urban and rural areas of all boards up to Class 12, an order issued by Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said.

The order will also be applicable on Kasturba Gandhi residential girls schools as well, as on all students, teachers, non-teaching staff (except emergency services), it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

