Schools In Kashmir Open After One Year

The students of Classes 9 to Class 12 attended school for the first time since March 9, 2020. Only those students were allowed to attend school who had been granted permission in writing by their parents.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 1, 2021 3:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: 'Sanitiser Booths' Set Up In Kerala Schools For Safety Of Children
Uttar Pradesh Primary Schools Welcome Students With Balloons, Flowers
Schools, Colleges Reopening Today In Five States With COVID-19 Restrictions
Kendriya Vidyalayas To Begin Online Exams For Classes 3 To 8 From Tomorrow
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges Tomorrow
School Students In India Discover 18 New Asteroids
Schools In Kashmir Open After One Year
Schools In Kashmir Open After One Year
Image credit: Shutterstock
Srinagar:

Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The students of Classes 9 to Class 12 attended school for the first time since March 9, 2020. Only those students were allowed to attend school who had been granted permission in writing by their parents.

Most private schools had sought no objection certificates from parents, absolving the school management of any blame in case of any health issue arising due to conduct of physical classes. Several schools had asked students to bring along medical fitness certificates on the first day of the school.

Schools across Kashmir were closed in the second week of March last year as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. According to a government order, middle school level classes (Class 6 to Class 8) are scheduled to reopen on March 8 while remaining classes are slated to reopen on March 18.

Click here for more Education News
School Opening Kashmir Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: 'Sanitiser Booths' Set Up In Kerala Schools For Safety Of Children
COVID-19: 'Sanitiser Booths' Set Up In Kerala Schools For Safety Of Children
Whistleblower Professor's Student Gets PhD From IIT Kharagpur After 6 Years
Whistleblower Professor's Student Gets PhD From IIT Kharagpur After 6 Years
National Science Day 2021: DST Presents Science Communication Awards
National Science Day 2021: DST Presents Science Communication Awards
IGNOU Extends Admission, Re-Registration Deadline For January 2021 Session
IGNOU Extends Admission, Re-Registration Deadline For January 2021 Session
ICSI June 2021: Enroll For CS Foundation, Executive, Professional Exams By March 25
ICSI June 2021: Enroll For CS Foundation, Executive, Professional Exams By March 25
.......................... Advertisement ..........................