Schools In Jharkhand For Classes 10, 12 Reopen Today

As the Jharkhand Government has allowed reopening of schools outside containment zones, regular classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 resume in the state, following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh. The principal of Oxford School in Ranchi said, "No assembly will take place at the school. Students have been asked to attend classes as per odd-even formula."

However, swimming pools, entertainment parks, processions, sporting events, coaching and all other educational institutions will remain shut.

According to the official order, “Class 10 and Class 12 students would need the permission of their parents to attend schools. Alongside, online classes will also continue. All educational institutes will follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and UGC.”

The Jharkhand Government also allowed medical and dental colleges, and nursing schools to reopen form December 21.

Further, the shooting of films has also been permitted. The number of people allowed in religious sites and indoor halls was raised to 200. Up to 300 people have been allowed to gather in the open.

The state government also allowed the reopening of Sri Krishna Administrative Training Institute, Rural Development Institute and Police Training Institute.