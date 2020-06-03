Schools In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till June 15

Image credit: Shutterstock Jammu and Kashmir schools to remain closed

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced that all educational institutions in the Union Territory will remain closed till June 15. Jammu and Kashmir had earlier shut all institutions from March 9 onwards. The closure of educational institutions was then extended twice, on April 17 and May 8, as the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 was extended further. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had declared summer vacations for school students from June 1 to July 17, hence the closure of schools is mainly for teaching and non-teaching staff.

An order, notified by Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir administration, said: “It is hereby ordered that all educational institutions and training institutes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed till June 15, 2020.”

As the former state was divided into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has drafted its own rules under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Jammu and Kashmir was exempt from RTE Act due to the special privileges the state enjoyed through Article 370. Education Secretary Asgar Hassan Samoon had earlier confirmed that the territory had finalised its own RTE rules. The Union Territory has also proposed an academic council for Jammu and Kashmir which will be based on

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Jammu and Kashmir had also banned bags for pre-primary students and homework till Class 2 in a series of guidelines to reduce the physical burden on students.