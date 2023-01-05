  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools In Jaipur To Remain Closed Till January 9 Amid Extreme Cold Conditions

Schools In Jaipur To Remain Closed Till January 9 Amid Extreme Cold Conditions

Earlier, the vacations were declared till January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature, the holidays have been extended.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 5, 2023 11:30 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jharkhand Shuts Primary Schools Amid Cold Till January 8
No School, College Closure Amid Covid; PIB Refutes Claims Of Lockdown In Country
Schools In Lucknow To Remain Closed From January 4 To 7 In View Of Cold Wave
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Smart Classroom Project
Scrutiny of Madrasa Teachers From Outside Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Netizens Reach Out, Assam School Children Get Sweaters
Schools In Jaipur To Remain Closed Till January 9 Amid Extreme Cold Conditions
The schools will now reopen on January 9.
Jaipur:

In the wake of extreme cold conditions in the city, the District Collector of Jaipur issued the order to extend winter vacations in government and private schools till Saturday. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 7.

The schools will now reopen on January 9. According to a circular released by the Office of the District Collector, the timings of teachers and scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action as per the rules will be taken against the schools if found violating the orders.

According to the Meteorological Department, dense and very dense fog is predicted in some areas of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is also expected in a few regions of the state, as per the MET Department.
Severe fog continued to prevail in Northern Rajasthan's Sikar resulting in reduced visibility.

IMD reported a minimum temperature of 5.1 degree celsius in many areas of the state. Churu and Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the country over the plain regions with minus 1.5 degrees celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Holiday
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Millia Islamia Welcomes US Delegation, Calls For Collaborative Efforts For Climate Action Goals
Jamia Millia Islamia Welcomes US Delegation, Calls For Collaborative Efforts For Climate Action Goals
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Proposes India Model Of Medical Education That Defines Quality Education
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Proposes India Model Of Medical Education That Defines Quality Education
Academics, Industry Experts Divided Over UGC Draft Norms For Operation Of Foreign Universities In India
Academics, Industry Experts Divided Over UGC Draft Norms For Operation Of Foreign Universities In India
Foreign Universities Setting Up Campuses In India: An Explainer
Foreign Universities Setting Up Campuses In India: An Explainer
Uttar Pradesh Government To Honour Meritorious Students Every Month Under 'Nipun Samman'
Uttar Pradesh Government To Honour Meritorious Students Every Month Under 'Nipun Samman'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................