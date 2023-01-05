Schools In Jaipur To Remain Closed Till January 9 Amid Extreme Cold Conditions

The schools will now reopen on January 9.

In the wake of extreme cold conditions in the city, the District Collector of Jaipur issued the order to extend winter vacations in government and private schools till Saturday. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 7.

The schools will now reopen on January 9. According to a circular released by the Office of the District Collector, the timings of teachers and scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action as per the rules will be taken against the schools if found violating the orders.

According to the Meteorological Department, dense and very dense fog is predicted in some areas of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is also expected in a few regions of the state, as per the MET Department.

Severe fog continued to prevail in Northern Rajasthan's Sikar resulting in reduced visibility.

IMD reported a minimum temperature of 5.1 degree celsius in many areas of the state. Churu and Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the country over the plain regions with minus 1.5 degrees celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)