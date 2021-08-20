Schools In Himachal Pradesh To Stay Closed Till August 28

Image credit: Shutterstock Himachal Pradesh schools to remain shut till August 28

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will continue to stay closed till August 28, as per an order from the Revenue Department of the state's Disaster Management Cell issued on Friday. Only teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend the school, the order said.



Residential schools, however, will continue to function while following the Covid guidelines issued by the state education department.



Those violating these measures will be punishable as per law, the order stated.

