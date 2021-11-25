Schools In Haryana To Reopen From December 1

The schools will strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols, said Education Minister Kanwar Pal

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 10:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Schools In Gurugram To Reopen From Tomorrow
Maharashtra Schools For Classes 1 to 7 To Reopen From December 1, Says Varsha Gaikwad
No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools
Assam Cabinet Decides To Restructure School Education Policy In Line With NEP
Air pollution: Schools, Colleges, Government Offices In Delhi To Reopen From November 29
Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen On November 29 As Air Quality Improves: 10 Points
Schools In Haryana To Reopen From December 1
Haryana schools will be reopened from December 1
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

All government and private schools in Haryana will be reopened from December 1. The schools will strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols, said Education Minister Kanwar Pal. On further rise in Covid-19 cases in future, the government will take decision accordingly on physical classes, the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, schools in Gurugram will be reopened from Friday (November 26). The schools in Gurugram were earlier directed to close till November 17 in the wake of air pollution. The state government on November 14 announced closure of schools in four cities- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier on Tuesday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12 across the state. The government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session.

A total of Rs 560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets, he said. In future, the government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well, he said. Besides, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon, Khattar said.

Click here for more Education News

With PTI inputs

Haryana Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Countries Which Give Priority To Innovation, Technology Remain In Forefront: Ram Nath Kovind
Countries Which Give Priority To Innovation, Technology Remain In Forefront: Ram Nath Kovind
From First Engineering College In British Empire To IIT Roorkee, Institute Completes 175 Years
From First Engineering College In British Empire To IIT Roorkee, Institute Completes 175 Years
Schools In Gurugram To Reopen From Tomorrow
Schools In Gurugram To Reopen From Tomorrow
CBSE Term 1 Exams For Major Papers: Key Points For Students
CBSE Term 1 Exams For Major Papers: Key Points For Students
JNUEE Result 2021 Delayed, Candidates Waiting For An Update
JNUEE Result 2021 Delayed, Candidates Waiting For An Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................