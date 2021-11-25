Schools In Haryana To Reopen From December 1

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Haryana schools will be reopened from December 1

All government and private schools in Haryana will be reopened from December 1. The schools will strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols, said Education Minister Kanwar Pal. On further rise in Covid-19 cases in future, the government will take decision accordingly on physical classes, the minister tweeted.

1 दिसंबर से हरियाणा के सभी सरकारी व प्राइवेट #स्कूल पूरी क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की अनुपालना पहले की तरह की जाती रहेगी। यदि भविष्य में कोविड से जुड़ी कोई समस्या दोबारा खड़ी होती है तो सरकार इस संबंध में तत्काल निर्णय लेगी।। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, schools in Gurugram will be reopened from Friday (November 26). The schools in Gurugram were earlier directed to close till November 17 in the wake of air pollution. The state government on November 14 announced closure of schools in four cities- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier on Tuesday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Class 11 and 12 across the state. The government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session.

A total of Rs 560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets, he said. In future, the government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well, he said. Besides, 15,000 tubewell connections will be issued to the farmers soon, Khattar said.