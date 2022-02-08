Schools In Haryana To Resume For Classes 1 To 9 From February 10

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana schools to reopen for offline classes from Feb 10

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal today said that schools in the state will reopen for Classes 1 to 9 from February 10 in physical mode. Covid rules including respiratory etiquettes will be adhered to during the conduct of classes.

Mr Pal, while announcing the reopening of Haryana schools for the students of Classes 1 to 9 in offline mode said that parents who want to send their children to school can do so, however, online classes will also continue.

"In Haryana schools will be opened for Classes 1 to 9 from February 10. COVID-19 appropriate behavior will be strictly followed in the classrooms. Parents who want to send their children to school can send. Online classes will also continue," the Minister in his social media handle said in Hindi.

#Haryana में 10 फरवरी से कक्षा 1 से 9 तक के लिए स्कूल खोले जाएंगे। कक्षाओं में COVID-19 उपयुक्त व्यवहार का सख्ती से पालन किया जाएगा। जो माता-पिता अपने बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना चाहते हैं, वे भेज सकेंगे । ऑनलाइन क्लासेज भी जारी रहेंगी। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) February 8, 2022

Students of Class 10, 11 and 12 have been allowed to visit their schools for physical classes February 1 onwards. Schools and colleges were shut due to the rise in Covid cases in January. However, online teaching continued and the schools and colleges were instructed to take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming board examinations.

When schools reopen, children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against Covid will not be allowed to enter schools, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had earlier said.

Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15 and 18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine and vaccination for this age group started on January 3.