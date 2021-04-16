Haryana schools to remain closed till April 30

Haryana schools have been closed for students of Classes 9 to 12 till April 30 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar announced the closure of schools across the state. Haryana has already closed down its schools for Classes 1 to 8.

State Education Minister said, "Due to rising COVID-19 cases, schools for Classes 9 to 12 will also be closed till April 30. Schools from first to eighth grade have already been closed till April 30".

हरियाणा शिक्षा मंत्री श्री कंवरपाल ने कहा कि कोरोना के बढते मामलों की वजह से नौवीं से बारहवीं तक की कक्षाएं भी 30 अप्रैल तक बंद रहेंगी. पहली से आठवीं कक्षा तक स्कूलों को पहले ही 30 अप्रैल तक बंद किया जा चुका है. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 16, 2021

The Haryana government has shut primary and secondary schools ( Classes 1 to 8) in view of rising cases of COVID-19. The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana has also cancelled the Class 10 board exams. The students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. It has also postponed Class 12 board exams.