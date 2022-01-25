Schools In Haryana From 10th To 12th To Reopen From February 1

  • Home
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 10:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

All government and private schools in Haryana for classes 10, 11 and 12 will be reopened from February 1, News Agency ANI quoted Education Minister Kanwar Pal, as saying. Earlier, the minister said, "As the COVID cases decline, we can think over reopening of schools."

The schools, colleges in the state will remain closed till January 26. Meanwhile, online teaching will contine, in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination, the education minister earlier said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij earlier said that children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against Covid will not be allowed to enter schools, when they reopen. Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine and vaccination for this age group started on January 3.

Haryana Schools
