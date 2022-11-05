  • Home
Schools In Haryana To Be Shut Today In View Of CET Exams

Over 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test to be held in the state on Saturday and Sunday

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 8:20 am IST | Source: PTI

Schools In Haryana To Be Shut Today In View Of CET Exams
Schools in Haryana will be closed today due to CET exam
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Chandigarh:

In the wake of a large number of candidates set to appear for the Common Eligibility Test examination for the recruitment of Group-C posts, all schools in Haryana will be closed on Saturday, an official order said. "Due to the CET examination, on November 5, there will be a holiday in all government and private schools in all 22 districts of the state. Haryana Government has issued orders in this regard," an official statement in Hindi said while quoting the orders issued in this regard by the Directorate of School Education. ALSO READ | Air Pollution: Schools To Shut Or Conduct Online Classes In These States Due To Worse AIQ Level

Over 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test to be held in the state on Saturday and Sunday. Notably, Haryana State Transport will provide free pick-and-drop facility to the candidates appearing for the CET examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Top Ranking In Education Index Will Strengthen Efforts To Mould Knowledge Society: Kerala Chief Minister
Goa Government Hikes Cooking Cost Of School Midday Meals
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi Working On Outreach Programme For Parliamentarians
Assam: In First Private Funding For Government Medical College, Mumbai-Based Firm Pledges Rs 150 Crore
Delhi Government To Engage With Global Consortium For Improving Education, Says Deputy Chief Minister
