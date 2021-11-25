Schools In Gurugram To Reopen From Tomorrow

The classes will be held following Covid-19 guidelines

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 8:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Schools In Gurugram To Reopen From Tomorrow
Schools will be closed from November 26
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

All government, private schools in Gurugram will be reopened from Friday (November 26). The classes will be held following Covid-19 guidelines. The schools in Gurugram were earlier directed to close till November 17 in the wake of air pollution.

Following the improvement of air quality level, the schools and colleges in Delhi will be reopened from November 29.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced schools will be closed for a week starting from Monday. A day later, on November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar .

Haryana Schools
