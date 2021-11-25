Schools In Gurugram To Reopen From Tomorrow

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Schools will be closed from November 26

All government, private schools in Gurugram will be reopened from Friday (November 26). The classes will be held following Covid-19 guidelines. The schools in Gurugram were earlier directed to close till November 17 in the wake of air pollution.

Following the improvement of air quality level, the schools and colleges in Delhi will be reopened from November 29.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 announced schools will be closed for a week starting from Monday. A day later, on November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar .