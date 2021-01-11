Schools In Gujarat Reopen Today For Classes 10, 12 After Nine Months

Schools in Gujarat have reopened today for the students of Classes 10 and 12 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The decision has been taken in favour of the students who are due to appear in the upcoming board examinations. They have been permitted to visit the schools for regular classes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmedabad District Educational Officer said, "Schools reopened throughout Gujarat, following govt mandated SoPs. Students of classes 10 &12 will attend. Masks and sanitization made compulsory. 10-15 teams made to conduct inspection drives in schools to check for the upkeep of COVID protocols."

Earlier on Wednesday, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had announced that schools for Class 10 and 12 will reopen from next Monday with complete adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. However, there has been no decision on reopening of primary schools. The colleges in the state will reopen from November 23 for final year students for both undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses.

Gujarat Chief Minister Office took to Twitter and said, “Gujarat Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announces the reopening of Standard 10 and 12 classes as well as Graduate and Post Graduate Final Year classes from January 11 across the State with mandatory compliance of Corona prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents.”

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the state government had earlier revoked its decision to reopen the schools and colleges.

Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held between May 4 to June 10. The CBSE results will be declared on July 15. As per the announcement by Education Minister, the CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam pattern will be based on the reduced syllabus. The revised syllabus of the examination has been updated on the official website of CBSE.