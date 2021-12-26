  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools In Delhi Up To Class 5 Can Reopen From Tomorrow; Check What CAQM Said Earlier

Schools In Delhi Up To Class 5 Can Reopen From Tomorrow; Check What CAQM Said Earlier

Delhi School News: Delhi schools were shut earlier this month due to the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 26, 2021 10:32 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi: Parents Request CM Arvind Kejriwal To Bail Out Set To Be Auctioned Raisina Bengali School
COVID-19: 17 Girls Of Raigarh School Test Positive; Reports Of 476 Students Awaited
Delhi Schools Up To Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27
CBSE To Host Orientation Session For Principals, Teachers On 'Young Warrior NXT' Programme
Over 4,000 Children Found Suffering From Acute Malnutrition In Mumbai City: Maharashtra Council Told
Maharashtra: 1,254 Schools In Marathwada Have No Electricity As Supply Stopped Over Pending Bills
Schools In Delhi Up To Class 5 Can Reopen From Tomorrow; Check What CAQM Said Earlier
Delhi school reopen news: Schools in Delhi can reopen from tomorrow

School Reopen In Delhi News: Delhi schools up to Class 5 can resume from tomorrow, December 27 for offline classes. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had earlier directed the reopening of Delhi schools after reviewing improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category for the students of Classes 6 and above to reopen from December 18.

“Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category, the Commission via its Direction No. 50 today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD allowed re-opening of schools and educational institutions in a phased manner," the CAQM said last week.

Delhi schools were shut earlier this month due to the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation scheme,” the CAQM had said.

State governments of NCR and GNCTD, the CAQM added while announcing the resuming of Classes 6 and above, have been advised to take immediate decision for resumption of physical classes in schools (Class 6 onwards), colleges, educational institutions, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes and libraries.

The parents in Delhi earlier last month took to Twitter demanding the reopening of schools, as educational institutions have been shut down after the Supreme Court pulled the AAP government for allowing physical classes amid the worsening pollution level in the state.

The parents made a Twitter campaign with #backtoschool, where concerns were raised as the decision of closure of schools will hamper the learning of students.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools Delhi schools closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP ICET 2021 Counseling: Seat Allotment Result Today; Here’s How To Check Status
AP ICET 2021 Counseling: Seat Allotment Result Today; Here’s How To Check Status
NEET PG Counselling Delay: Doctors Will Be Forced To Go For Mass Resignation If Demands Not Met, Says FORDA
NEET PG Counselling Delay: Doctors Will Be Forced To Go For Mass Resignation If Demands Not Met, Says FORDA
DU Teacher Bodies Criticise Two Proposed Structures For Four-Year UG Programme
DU Teacher Bodies Criticise Two Proposed Structures For Four-Year UG Programme
Karnataka CM Bommai Announces Extension Of Raitha Vidya Nidhi For 8th And 9th Standard Rural Girl Students
Karnataka CM Bommai Announces Extension Of Raitha Vidya Nidhi For 8th And 9th Standard Rural Girl Students
Delhi: Parents Request CM Arvind Kejriwal To Bail Out Set To Be Auctioned Raisina Bengali School
Delhi: Parents Request CM Arvind Kejriwal To Bail Out Set To Be Auctioned Raisina Bengali School
.......................... Advertisement ..........................