Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 Today

After being closed for over 10 months, schools in Delhi will reopen today for students of Classes 9 and 11. Students will be allowed to attend classes only with their parents' consent. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced the decision of reopening of schools and degree diploma institutions from February 5. The terms and conditions to reopen schools for Classes 9 and 11 will be similar to those announced when schools were reopened for Classes 10 and 12. The safety guidelines include frequent sanitisation, staggered and shorter class hours, and entry and exit through multiple gates.

It is compulsory for all schools and colleges to follow COVID-19 guidelines and teachers, staff members and students living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the schools.

"Schools for Classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions, will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols,” Mr Sisodia said.

“While it was not possible to make up for the loss in learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening of schools and colleges was to ensure that students can prepare better for their internal assessments and practical examinations,” he added.

He further said that the Delhi government will be soon releasing tentative dates for the exams and projects for Classes 9,11.

The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the board examinations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Nursery admission in Delhi will begin soon.