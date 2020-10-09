Schools In Chhattisgarh To Remain Closed: State Government

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said that schools in the state will continue to remain closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here, a government spokesperson said. As per the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, state governments can take a decision about reopening of schools after October 15.

The state cabinet decided that in view of the pandemic situation in Chhattisgarh, schools will continue to remain shut, the spokesperson said.

The cabinet also decided that no extravagant ceremony would be held this year on the occasion of the state foundation day on November 1, and only the state award ceremony will be held at the chief minister's residence, the official said.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), States and Union Territories will decide on reopening schools and educational institutions after October 15. The guidelines came into effect from October 1, 2020. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and union territories and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

Earlier, the Centre had allowed the partial reopening of schools for senior classes from September 21 and several states did reopen for Classes 9 to 12.