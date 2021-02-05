  • Home
Schools In Bihar To Reopen For Classes 6-8 From February 8

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Feb 5, 2021 2:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

After remaining closed for over 10 months, schools in Bihar will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February 8, 2021. Schools have been asked to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines for the safety and security of students and staff members. Wearing face masks and maintaining appropriate distance from each other has been mandated for students and teachers.

Earlier, a decision was taken to reopen all educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres from January 4. However, schools for middle and lower classes still remain closed.

