Schools In Bihar To Reopen For Classes 6-8 From February 8

After remaining closed for over 10 months, schools in Bihar will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from February 8, 2021. Schools have been asked to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines for the safety and security of students and staff members. Wearing face masks and maintaining appropriate distance from each other has been mandated for students and teachers.

Regular classroom studies in Bihar to commence for 6th to 8th standard students from 8th February. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 5, 2021

Earlier, a decision was taken to reopen all educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres from January 4. However, schools for middle and lower classes still remain closed.